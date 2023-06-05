Governor: Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injure 3 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three people were injured by Russian shelling and air strikes in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on June 5.

According to Kyrylenko, one person was injured in Toretsk and another in Novomarkove following Russian air strikes.

One person was also injured in Maksymivka due to shelling, Kyrylenko wrote.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, 1,548 people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast and 3,647 people have been killed.

These numbers do not include the casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are impossible to calculate.