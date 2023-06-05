Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast injure 3 people

by Kate Tsurkan June 5, 2023 11:28 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast on June 4, 2023. (Photo: Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three people were injured by Russian shelling and air strikes in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on June 5.

According to Kyrylenko, one person was injured in Toretsk and another in Novomarkove following Russian air strikes.

One person was also injured in Maksymivka due to shelling, Kyrylenko wrote.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, 1,548 people have been injured in Donetsk Oblast and 3,647 people have been killed.

These numbers do not include the casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are impossible to calculate.

Author: Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
