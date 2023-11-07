Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 1, damage church and other buildings

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 7, 2023 9:28 AM 1 min read
A building damaged by Russian attacks overnight on Nov. 7, 2023 in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling overnight on Nov. 7 in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured one man and damaged several buildings, including a church, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 56-year-old man was injured in the attacks on Nikopol. His injuries were able to be treated at home.

The shelling also damaged a church, a number of residential buildings, as well energy infrastructure.

Russian forces also attacked the nearby settlements of Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka, but no casualties were reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian shelling on Nov. 5 in Nikopol killed a man as he rode his bike. Two other men were wounded in attacks elsewhere in Nikopol on the same day.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
