Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 1, damage church and other buildings

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling overnight on Nov. 7 in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured one man and damaged several buildings, including a church, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 56-year-old man was injured in the attacks on Nikopol. His injuries were able to be treated at home.

The shelling also damaged a church, a number of residential buildings, as well energy infrastructure.

Russian forces also attacked the nearby settlements of Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka, but no casualties were reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian shelling on Nov. 5 in Nikopol killed a man as he rode his bike. Two other men were wounded in attacks elsewhere in Nikopol on the same day.