Governor: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the front-line village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 20, killing a man, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Several houses were reportedly damaged in the attack.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Stepnohirsk lies around 5 kilometers (3 miles) north of the front line and over 30 kilometers (around 18 miles) south of the regional center, Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces attacked eight settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 378 times over the past day, Fedorov said.

At least 12 civilians were killed, and at least 55 were injured in Moscow's attacks over the past day, according to the regional authorities.