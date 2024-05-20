Skip to content
Governor: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills man

by Kateryna Denisova May 20, 2024 3:52 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A soldier from Ukraine's 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade is standing on the outskirts of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine, on Feb. 21, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Russian troops hit the front-line village of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 20, killing a man, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Several houses were reportedly damaged in the attack.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Stepnohirsk lies around 5 kilometers (3 miles) north of the front line and over 30 kilometers (around 18 miles) south of the regional center, Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces attacked eight settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 378 times over the past day, Fedorov said.

At least 12 civilians were killed, and at least 55 were injured in Moscow's attacks over the past day, according to the regional authorities.

The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.