Governor: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 3, wounds 1

Russian troops launched Grad rockets at the town of Huliaipole in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing three civilians and wounding one, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on April 7.

Russia continues to regularly attack civilian areas near the front line, resulting in casualties and heavily damaging many cities, towns, and villages in Ukraine's east and south.

Two men and a woman were killed under the rubble of a house struck by the attack, according to Fedorov. He added that the wounded man was hospitalized.

"The enemy is shelling the front-line communities every day," Fedorov said in his Telegram post, suggesting civilians in front-line areas to be evacuated for safety.

Huliaipole lies less than 10 kilometers north of the front line and some 90 kilometers (56 miles) southeast of the regional center, Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian attacks were reported across the country overnight.

Overnight, Russia attacked the eastern city of Kharkiv with drones, wounding three people.