Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attacks, War, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Huliaipole
Edit post

Governor: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 3, wounds 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2024 12:12 PM 1 min read
Archival photo for illustrative purposes: A Russian strike raised Huliaipole's cultural center to the ground, sparing only an "I love Huliaipole" sign. (Alexander Query)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops launched Grad rockets at the town of Huliaipole in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing three civilians and wounding one, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on April 7.

Russia continues to regularly attack civilian areas near the front line, resulting in casualties and heavily damaging many cities, towns, and villages in Ukraine's east and south.

Two men and a woman were killed under the rubble of a house struck by the attack, according to Fedorov. He added that the wounded man was hospitalized.

"The enemy is shelling the front-line communities every day," Fedorov said in his Telegram post, suggesting civilians in front-line areas to be evacuated for safety.

Huliaipole lies less than 10 kilometers north of the front line and some 90 kilometers (56 miles) southeast of the regional center, Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian attacks were reported across the country overnight.  

Overnight, Russia attacked the eastern city of Kharkiv with drones, wounding three people.

Source: Ukraine hits Russia’s Engels air base. Can it change how Russia attacks?
Russia’s Engels air base has once again come under attack on April 5 after what the Kyiv Independent’s sources in the military intelligence claimed was a drone strike on one of the Kremlin’s most strategically important military installations, deep inside Russia. According to a source in the milita…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:30 AM

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 3.

Russian forces struck Kharkiv with drones overnight on April 7, damaging a private residence in the city, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Suniehubov reported. A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.
1:49 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 21 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 6. Close to 80 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.