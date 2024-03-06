Governor: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 1, injures 3 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on March 6, killing a 70-year-old man and injuring four people, including three children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Borova lies around 36 kilometers from the town of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast and is located east of the Oskil River. Since Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the village in October 2022, Russia regularly shelled it along with other settlements in the region.

As a result of the recent strike, a fire broke out on the territory of the household, destroying cars, a garage, and outbuildings, the governor reported.

There are three children among the wounded, Syniehubov said. One woman was rescued from the rubble and hospitalized.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 58-year-old woman, according to the authorities.