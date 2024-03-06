Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, War, Russia, Russian attack, Ukraine
Edit post

Governor: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 1, injures 3 children

by Kateryna Denisova March 6, 2024 2:49 PM 1 min read
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov in an interview with Ukrinform, Dec. 13, 2023. (Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast on March 6, killing a 70-year-old man and injuring four people, including three children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Borova lies around 36 kilometers from the town of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast and is located east of the Oskil River. Since Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the village in October 2022, Russia regularly shelled it along with other settlements in the region.

As a result of the recent strike, a fire broke out on the territory of the household, destroying cars, a garage, and outbuildings, the governor reported.

There are three children among the wounded, Syniehubov said. One woman was rescued from the rubble and hospitalized.

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 58-year-old woman, according to the authorities.

‘Who are they fighting, children?’ Family of 5 killed in devastating Russian attack on Kharkiv
Editor’s Note: This story contains descriptions of graphic scenes. Yuliia Solomko couldn’t fall asleep late on the night of Feb. 9. Kharkiv, her hometown, was under yet another heavy Russian attack. Worse, she could hear explosions coming from the neighborhood where her best friend and her family…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:24 PM

Moldova warns of Russian interference in elections, EU accession.

Alexandru Musteata, the head of the Moldovan intelligence agency (SIS), said that the SIS possesses "certain information" about Russia's destabilization campaign in the next two years designed to compromise Chisinau's European integration and draw the country back into the Kremlin's orbit.
5:03 AM

US Under Secretary Victoria Nuland to step down.

Victoria Nuland, the third-ranking American diplomat known for her strong backing of Ukraine, will resign from her position as under secretary of state for political affairs in the upcoming weeks, the U.S. State Department announced on March 5.
2:50 AM

Russian drones hit Sumy.

The regional administration said that all injured persons were receiving medical attention, but did not provide details on the number of casualties or the extent of the damage.
1:35 AM

Fire breaks out at ecopark in Kyiv.

A fire broke out at the Osokorky Ecopark in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on the evening of March 5, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. The blaze was extinguished shortly before midnight.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.