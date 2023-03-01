Governor: Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast hits civilian infrastructure, power lines

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery overnight on March 1, the regional governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

The attack damaged transport, industrial enterprises, and power lines in Nikopol. In Myrove, multiple residential houses were damaged, as well as an agricultural facility and a store, according to the governor.

There were no casualties.

On Feb 27, Ukraine's air defense shot down two Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. On the same day, Russian forces fired at Nikopol and Marhanets with heavy artillery, damaging a dozen houses, cars, and a gas pipeline.

Ukrainian-held Nikopol is located across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, the home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

The plant has been under Russian occupation since March 2022, and Russian forces have repeatedly used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukrainian-controlled territory.