Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian forces strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 27, 2023 11:02 pm
The result of Russian heavy artillery fire in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 27. (Photo: Governor Serhiy Lysak via Facebook)

Russian forces fired at the Nikopol district and the town of Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery on Feb. 27, wrote Governor Serhiy Lysak.

A dozen houses, cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged. According to Lysak, there were no casualties. 

Ukrainian-held Nikopol is located across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, the home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. 

The plant has been under Russian occupation since March 2022, and Russian forces have repeatedly used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukrainian-controlled territory.



