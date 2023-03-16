Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Air defense downs 2 drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 28, 2023 12:09 am
Ukrainian air defense shot down two Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of Feb. 27, Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the regional council, reported.

"Two Russian drones that were in our sky went the way of their Russian warship," he wrote, hinting at a popular phrase which became a message of defiance and was first uttered by Ukrainian defenders at Snake Island when they were ordered to leave their post by a Russian battleship in the early days of the war. 

The air raid siren lasted in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from 8:32 p.m. to 9:53 p.m. 



