Governor: Russian attack on Dnipro district injures 4

by Dinara Khalilova April 23, 2024 3:12 PM 1 min read
A road sign that reads “Dnipropetrovsk Oblast” on June 21, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces launched a missile attack against the Dnipro district in the afternoon, wounding four people, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on April 23.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone attacks against Dnipro, Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, and the surrounding region.

Russia’s April 19 strike on downtown Dnipro killed three people and wounded 24 others, according to local officials.

Over an hour after multiple explosions were reported in Dnipro, Lysak said that the city suburbs were hit.

Four men aged between 34 and 70 and an elderly woman were injured, according to Lysak. All the victims were hospitalized.

The attack reportedly caused two fires. Information on the consequences of the missile strike is still being established.

Later the same day, Russian forces struck the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging a house and a car, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

There were no reports of casualties in Kharkiv at the time of publication.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
