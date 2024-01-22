Governor: Russian attack kills man in Kherson Oblast’s Beryslav

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone dropped explosives on the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 22, killing a male resident, Oleksandr Proukudin, the regional governor, reported on Telegram.

The man was riding a motorcycle at the time of the attack, according to Prokudin.

Beryslav, with a pre-war population of around 12,000 people, lies on the Ukraine-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River, some 70 kilometers east of Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the river’s west bank in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russian forces launched 84 strikes against Kherson Oblast on Jan. 21 and overnight on Jan. 22, firing 453 projectiles from various weapons, Prokudin reported earlier.

The attacks damaged an educational facility and a factory in Kherson, he added.