News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attack
Governor: Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures man

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 29, 2024 8:59 PM 1 min read
A house damaged by a Russian strike on the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 29, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian forces struck the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast multiple times on Feb. 29, wounding a 72-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russia hit the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities with artillery and drones, Lysak said on Telegram.

The strikes damaged 17 houses, 10 outbuildings, power lines, a gas pipeline, and cars, according to Lysak.

Russian attacks against Ukraine, including Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight and on Feb. 28 killed eight people and injured 12 others, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 29.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
