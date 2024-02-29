Governor: Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast multiple times on Feb. 29, wounding a 72-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russia hit the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities with artillery and drones, Lysak said on Telegram.

The strikes damaged 17 houses, 10 outbuildings, power lines, a gas pipeline, and cars, according to Lysak.

Russian attacks against Ukraine, including Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, overnight and on Feb. 28 killed eight people and injured 12 others, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 29.