Governor: Russian attack damages civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attack on Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district damaged civilian infrastructure, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said in a Telegram post on Nov. 12.

No casualties were reported based on preliminary information. The emergency services continue to work at the site of the attack.

Earlier on Sunday, Syniehubov said Russian forces targeted Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, and Kupiansk districts of the Kharkiv Oblast with no casualties reported.

As of Nov. 11, 249 children have been evacuated under a mandatory evacuation order from front-line settlements in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district. Forty-three children await evacuation as the efforts continue, according to Syniehubov.