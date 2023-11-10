Governor: Over 230 children evacuated from Kupiansk district in Kharkiv oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

So far, 236 children in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district have been evacuated under a mandatory evacuation order of front-line settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Nov. 10.

The Reintegration Ministry announced plans on Oct. 26 to evacuate 275 children from 10 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district that lie roughly 10-20 kilometers west of the front line.

Local authorities began evacuating children from the Kupiansk district in August as Russian forces intensified their attacks in the area.

There are still 55 children who need to be evacuated, according to Syniehubov. However, some families are "determined to stay," making the evacuation of children to safe places challenging.

"We continue to emphasize that it is worth leaving," said the governor. "There will be no other way, our task is to take children away from dangerous areas."

Russia has been concentrating a large force in the Lyman-Kupiansk axis since the summer and recently launched major attacks along the entire eastern front.