Governor: Russian attack against Kupiansk injures teenager

Russian troops struck the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 8, wounding a 14-year-old boy, according to the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The injured teenager was taken into medical care, the official said on Telegram.

Syniehubov added that Russia had intensified attacks against Kupiansk, urging residents to be careful and use bomb shelters.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has killed 499 children since Feb. 24, 2022. An additional 1,092 have sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

However, the actual numbers may be much higher since they do not fully account for territories still under Russian occupation, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, or experiencing heavy fighting.

Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Oblast is subjected to daily attacks by the Russian military due to its proximity to the Russo-Ukrainian border.

On the morning of Aug. 8, Russian forces hit the regional village of Kozacha Lopan, injuring two men and damaging people's homes.

A day before, Russian multi-weapon strikes against Kharkiv Oblast killed two people and wounded nine more, including four emergency workers and police officers.