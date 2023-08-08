Governor: Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kharkiv Oblast’s village of Kozacha Lopan on Aug. 8, wounding two men, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The injured were hospitalized in serious and moderate conditions, the official said on Telegram.

The morning attack hit houses and outbuildings, causing a fire, according to Syniehubov.

First responders are working on the spot to eliminate the consequences, the oblast governor added.

Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv Oblast is subjected to daily attacks by the Russian military due to its proximity to the Russo-Ukrainian border.

On Aug. 7, Russian multi-weapon strikes against Kharkiv Oblast killed two people and injured nine more, including four emergency workers and police officers.