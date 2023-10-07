Governor: Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast injures 2 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the village of Peresichne in Kharkiv Oblast with a rocket on Oct. 7, injuring a 66-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Peresichne is located about 22 kilometers from Kharkiv and 61 kilometers from the Russian border.

The rocket hit between two apartment buildings, causing fires and other destruction.

The 66-year-old man and 64-year-old woman required medical attention due to acute stress from the attack.

Kharkiv Oblast has been a constant target of Russian strikes.

A Russian attack on Kharkiv on the morning of Oct. 6 killed a 68-year-old woman and her 10-year-old grandson, as well as injuring 30 people, including the 68-year-old woman's 11-month-old grandchild.

The day before, on Oct. 5, Russian forces killed 52 people with a missile strike in the village of Hroza, also in Kharkiv Oblast. It was the single deadliest attack against civilians in 2023.