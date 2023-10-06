Update: 2 killed in Kharkiv attack, including 10-year-old boy, 30 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Kharkiv on the morning of Oct. 6 killed a 68-year-old woman and her 10-year-old grandson, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

The attack also injured 30 people, including the 68-year-old woman's 11-month-old grandchild.

It was previously reported that a 10-year-old boy and 23 others had been injured in the strike.

Klymenko wrote that search and rescue operations were ongoing.

Two Iskander missiles hit the city, one striking a road and damaging nearby infrastructure. The other hit an apartment building, causing fires. The body of the 10-year-old boy was found beneath the rubble.

Kharkiv Oblast has been a constant target of Russian strikes. On Oct. 5, Russian forces hit a grocery store and a cafe in the village of Hroza, located some 86 kilometers east of Kharkiv, killing 51 people and injuring six, including children.

It was the single deadliest Russian attack against civilians in 2023.