Governor: Russia injures civilian in attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian troops attacked the outskirts of the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Jan. 3, injuring one person, Oleksandr Starukh, regional governor, reported. Following Russia’s missile strike, a fire broke out at the civil infrastructure facility. Emergency services are working at the scene, the governor added.

Earlier today, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 19 settlements in the region was under Russian fire in the past day. Local authorities received nine reports about the damages to citizens’ households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks. The administration didn’t provide information on casualties.