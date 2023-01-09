Governor: Russia attacks Kherson on Jan. 9, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces hit a residential area of Kherson with artillery on Jan. 9, killing one person and injuring one, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

On Jan. 9 morning, Yanushevych reported that Russian troops had struck Kherson Oblast 77 times over the previous 24 hours with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and mortars, wounding three people.

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of occupation.