Updated: Russia attacks Cherkasy Oblast, at least 9 injured

Editor's note: The previous version of this news article said six people had been injured in the Russian attack on Smila. The article was updated when the number of wounded people increased to nine.

Russian forces struck a residential area in Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, in the afternoon of Dec. 29, injuring at least nine people, including a child, according to the latest information published by Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Fifty-one house was damaged in the attack, the State Emergency Service said, adding that first responders are still working on the scene.

In his first report on the atttack, Ihor Taburets, the regional governor, said that six people were injured and 12 houses were damaged.

One of the six victims is in severe condition, Oleksii Kuleba, a Presidential Office deputy head, said on Telegram.

Taburets reported that Smila was under Russian attack at around 3:30 p.m. local time. The Air Force earlier warned about Russian missiles moving toward the region.

Taburets didn't specify how many missiles actually hit the region.

Smila lies some 25 kilometers southwest of Cherkasy in central Ukraine.

Russia carried out a mass attack against Ukraine early on Dec. 29, launching 158 attack drones and missiles at cities across the country.