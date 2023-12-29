Skip to content
Updated: Russia attacks Cherkasy Oblast, at least 9 injured

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2023 4:26 PM 1 min read
Medical workers at the scene of a Russian strike on Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, central Ukraine, on Dec. 29, 2023. (Oleksii Kuleba/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note:  The previous version of this news article said six people had been injured in the Russian attack on Smila. The article was updated when the number of  wounded people increased to nine.

Russian forces struck a residential area in Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, in the afternoon of Dec. 29, injuring at least nine people, including a child, according to the latest information published by Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

Fifty-one house was damaged in the attack, the State Emergency Service said, adding that first responders are still working on the scene.

In his first report on the atttack, Ihor Taburets, the regional governor, said that six people were injured and 12 houses were damaged.

One of the six victims is in severe condition, Oleksii Kuleba, a Presidential Office deputy head, said on Telegram.

Taburets reported that Smila was under Russian attack at around 3:30 p.m. local time. The Air Force earlier warned about Russian missiles moving toward the region.

Taburets didn't specify how many missiles actually hit the region.

Smila lies some 25 kilometers southwest of Cherkasy in central Ukraine.

Russia carried out a mass attack against Ukraine early on Dec. 29, launching 158 attack drones and missiles at cities across the country.

Russia launches 158 drones, missiles at Ukraine, deaths reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
