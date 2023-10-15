Governor: Russian airstrike kills 2 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a guided bomb against the village of Druzheliubivka in the Izium community, killing two civilians and injuring another one, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Oct. 15.

He also said a house was destroyed in the attack.

An overnight attack killed a 54-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man.

The injured woman has been hospitalized.

The Izium sector is where Russian forces are trying to advance, subjecting the area to daily airstrikes and artillery barrages.

On Oct. 5, a Russian Iskander ballistic missile hit a grocery store and a cafe in Hroza, Kharkiv Oblast, during a memorial service for a fallen soldier who was being reburied in the village.

The Russian attack killed 59 people.