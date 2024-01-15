Skip to content
Governor: Russia carries out 250 air strikes on Avdiivka in 2 weeks

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 15, 2024 10:58 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike against Avdiivka on Jan. 3, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian forces dropped 250 aerial bombs on the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast in just the first two weeks of the year, Governor Vadim Filashkin told Radio Svoboda on Jan. 15.

In comparison, the city was hit by 146 air strikes during the entire year of 2023, Filashkin said.

Avdiivka lies around 10 kilometers north of the regional center of Donetsk, which has been under Russian occupation since 2014. Russia began to intensify its attacks against Avdiivka in early October 2023.

The city remains a primary direction of Russian attacks in the area, Commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi told the BBC on Dec. 27. Ukrainian forces have continued to defend the largely destroyed city and prevented Russia from securing significant gains.

Russian forces likely want to avoid entering the city and engaging in the type of brutal street combat that was seen in the battle for Bakhmut, Tarnavskyi said.

According to Filashkin, 1,131 civilians remain in Avdiivka. An estimated 31,000 people lived in the city before the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022, and just 2,000 remained as of March 2023.

Over the past day, one person was injured, and 71 people, including nine children, were evacuated from the front-line city, Filashkin reported.

Russian attacks against Ukraine wounded six people over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 15.
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:58 AM

7:30 AM

Reuters: UK to commit 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercises.

The United Kingdom will deploy 20,000 military personnel across Europe to participate in major NATO exercises in the first half of this year, Reuters reported on Jan. 15, citing the U.K. Defense Ministry. The British military will also provide a number of warships and fighter jets.
5:22 AM

ISW: Russia planning new offensive.

Russia is preparing to launch a new offensive in the coming weeks once the ground in southern and eastern Ukraine freezes, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Jan. 14.
12:55 AM

Media: Ukraine downs Russian A-50 plane over Azov Sea.

Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down a Russian A-50 military aircraft over the Azov Sea, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 14, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military. An additional Russian military plane, the Il-22M, was also allegedly damaged.
12:22 AM

Yermak: Zelensky's team will not allow war to freeze.

Presidential office head Andrii Yermak said that the current leadership will not agree to a "freezing" of Russia's war against Ukraine following discussions on the Ukrainian Peace Formula in Switzerland, Radio Free Europe/ Liberty reported on Jan. 14.
10:26 PM

Police: Russia destroys granary in Kharkiv Oblast.

Two air-dropped gliding bombs were launched over the previous night, hitting grain storage facilities and a processing building. According to Bolvinov, the security guards on duty were not injured and no casualties were reported.
8:16 PM

Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih.

Air alarms rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.
3:39 PM

Yermak: 80 countries attend Ukraine Peace Formula meeting at Davos.

Eighty countries attended the fourth meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula at Davos, Switzerland, an increase from the 66 attendees at the previous meeting, held in Malta. The goal of the working groups is for national security advisers to be on the same page with restoring territory, security and peace to Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.