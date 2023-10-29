Governor: Man wounded by Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital

This audio is created with AI assistance

The 46-year-old man wounded by a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast earlier in the day has died in the hospital, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Oct. 29.

"Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the man's life," Prokudin said in a Facebook post, expressing his condolences for the victim's family. "The injuries were too severe and he died in the hospital."

Earlier in the day, the man reportedly received a shrapnel wound to his head when he was outside in the village of Novoberyslav, located across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Kakhovka and roughly 80 kilometers northeast of Kherson.

Ever since Ukrainian forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in Fall 2022, Russia continues to launch deadly attacks in the area, putting the remaining civilians in severe danger.

One of the deadliest Russian attacks yet in Ukraine's south took place on May 3, killing 23 and wounding 46 civilians across Kherson Oblast.