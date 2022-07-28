Governor: Five people injured by Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said that a rescue operation is ongoing. Oleksii Hromov, a deputy head of the General Staff's main operations directorate, said that Russia had attacked Kyiv Oblast with six Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea, hitting a military unit in the village of Liutizh. The attack ruined one building and damaged two others, Hromov said. According to him, Ukrainian forces also shot down one of the missiles in the town of Bucha.