Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Death toll of Russian attack against Poltava Oblast rises to 3

by Dinara Khalilova August 28, 2023 2:19 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on an industrial facility in the village of Hoholeve, Poltava Oblast, on Aug. 28, 2023. (Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers have found another person's body under the rubble of an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, the regional governor Dmytro Lunin reported on Aug. 28.

This brings the total death toll of Russia's overnight missile strike to three. The search continues for one more person under the rubble, according to Lunin.

"A great loss for all of us. We express our condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. The enemy will surely be punished!" the official added.

Lunin didn't clarify how many people are known to have been wounded at the moment.

Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak earlier said that five people had sustained injuries in the attack on the industrial facility in the village of Hoholeve, Myrhorod district.

Hoholeve lies around 50 kilometers northwest of Poltava, the capital of Ukraine's east-central Poltava Oblast, which is rarely subjected to Russian attacks.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched four Kalibr cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided aerial missiles at Ukraine overnight on Aug. 28. Two Kalibr missiles and all the Kh-59 ones were reportedly shot down.

Zelensky: ‘We will not let go of our independence’
Ukraine will not allow its independence to be torn apart, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech in Kyiv on Aug. 24, marking 32 years of Ukrainian statehood.
The Kyiv Independent


Author: Dinara Khalilova
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
