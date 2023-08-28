Governor: Death toll of Russian attack against Poltava Oblast rises to 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers have found another person's body under the rubble of an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, the regional governor Dmytro Lunin reported on Aug. 28.

This brings the total death toll of Russia's overnight missile strike to three. The search continues for one more person under the rubble, according to Lunin.

"A great loss for all of us. We express our condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. The enemy will surely be punished!" the official added.

Lunin didn't clarify how many people are known to have been wounded at the moment.

Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak earlier said that five people had sustained injuries in the attack on the industrial facility in the village of Hoholeve, Myrhorod district.

Hoholeve lies around 50 kilometers northwest of Poltava, the capital of Ukraine's east-central Poltava Oblast, which is rarely subjected to Russian attacks.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched four Kalibr cruise missiles and two Kh-59 guided aerial missiles at Ukraine overnight on Aug. 28. Two Kalibr missiles and all the Kh-59 ones were reportedly shot down.



