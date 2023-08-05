Governor: Russia launches missile strike on Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have launched a missile strike on the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia but no casualties have been reported thus far, regional governor Yurii Malashko reported on Aug. 5.

The governor said that emergency crews are already working at the site. The damage from the evening attack is still being assessed, he added.

Explosions were also reported in Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr oblasts.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces had unleashed Kinzhal missiles from around the Russian city of Tambov, targeting western and central Ukraine.

No casualties or damage have been reported thus far in the oblasts.