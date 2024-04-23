Governor: 5 injured in Russian attack on Kostiantynivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of April 23, wounding five people, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast overnight and on April 22 killed two people and wounded another one, according to Filashkin.

The victims of the Kostiantynivka airstrike "were traveling in a car and found themselves in the epicenter of the explosion," the Interior Ministry said on Telegram.

Two of the victims were hospitalized in severe condition, Filashkin said.

Three houses, a car, and an infrastructure facility were reportedly damaged in the attack.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast have destroyed and damaged at least 116,000 residential buildings, including over 7,000 high-rise apartment blocks, Filashkin told the Kyiv Independent in an interview published on April 19.