Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Russia, War
Edit post

Russian attacks against 5 Ukrainian regions kill 5, injure 12 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova April 23, 2024 10:38 AM 2 min read
A house damaged by a Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 22-23, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks against five Ukrainian regions over the past day killed five people and wounded another 12, Ukrainian authorities reported early on April 23.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed in the village of Novooleksandrivka and another in Krasnohorivka, Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor, said on Facebook.

One more person was injured in the town of Selydove, some 30 kilometers northwest of the Russian-occupied Donetsk, according to Filashkin.

Russian troops reportedly launched a total of 15 attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements, destroying or damaging almost 40 houses, three apartment buildings, administrative and industrial buildings, and two non-residential buildings.

Russia hit the southern city of Kherson and 16 other settlements in the region overnight and on April 22, killing two people and wounding another six, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The strikes against Kherson Oblast reportedly damaged eight apartment buildings, 26 houses, an educational facility, a kindergarten, a cultural institution, a critical infrastructure facility, and a gas pipeline.

How thousands of Ukrainian children cope with losing parents to war
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent spoke with children under the permission of one of their surviving parents. At the age of 11, Arina Pervunina saw Russian troops killing her father. She and her younger brother were caught behind enemy lines at their grandparents’ house in Kherson Oblast shortly…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

A 33-year-old civilian man was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Yurchenkove in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Two women were reportedly wounded in two villages near Kupiansk.

Russian troops targeted 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast in the past day, damaging homes, civilian infrastructure, and industrial facilities, Syniehubov added.

A man was injured in Mykolaiv Oblast when debris from a downed Shahed drone launched by Russian troops fell on the town of Ochakiv, damaging infrastructure, Governor Vitalii Kim said on Telegram.

Mykolaiv Oblast’s air defenses shot down a total of four Russian drones overnight, according to Kim.

Two civilians were injured, and a house was damaged when Russia shelled the village of Striletska Pushkarka in Sumy Oblast, the Ukrainian military’s Northern Operational Command said on Facebook.

Opinion: Russia’s energy infrastructure attacks are depopulating Ukraine
The collapse of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure last year due to Russia’s war brought the entire country to its knees. And while Ukraine was, for the most part, spared from widespread blackouts this winter, Russian forces are once again targeting critical infrastructure. Russia resumed missile and…
The Kyiv IndependentOlga Aivazovska
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:36 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck six communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 22. At least 182 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
12:06 AM

Zelensky: Ukraine, US 'finalized' agreements on ATACMS.

Ukraine "finalized" with the U.S. details of the agreements on long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles for Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after a call with his American counterpart Joe Biden on April 22.
7:48 PM

Tusk rules out sending Patriots to Ukraine.

Poland cannot transfer any Patriot systems to Ukraine as it lacks reserves of its own, but will provide other forms of assistance in terms of air defense, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters on April 22.
5:59 PM

Russia claims to have captured Novomykhailivka, Ukraine denies.

The situation in Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast is "tense but under control," Yaroslav Chepurnyi, spokesperson of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade told the Kyiv Independent on April 22, after Russia claimed to have captured the village earlier in the day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.