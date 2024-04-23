Russian attacks against 5 Ukrainian regions kill 5, injure 12 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against five Ukrainian regions over the past day killed five people and wounded another 12, Ukrainian authorities reported early on April 23.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed in the village of Novooleksandrivka and another in Krasnohorivka, Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor, said on Facebook.

One more person was injured in the town of Selydove, some 30 kilometers northwest of the Russian-occupied Donetsk, according to Filashkin.

Russian troops reportedly launched a total of 15 attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements, destroying or damaging almost 40 houses, three apartment buildings, administrative and industrial buildings, and two non-residential buildings.

Russia hit the southern city of Kherson and 16 other settlements in the region overnight and on April 22, killing two people and wounding another six, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The strikes against Kherson Oblast reportedly damaged eight apartment buildings, 26 houses, an educational facility, a kindergarten, a cultural institution, a critical infrastructure facility, and a gas pipeline.

A 33-year-old civilian man was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Yurchenkove in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Two women were reportedly wounded in two villages near Kupiansk.

Russian troops targeted 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast in the past day, damaging homes, civilian infrastructure, and industrial facilities, Syniehubov added.

A man was injured in Mykolaiv Oblast when debris from a downed Shahed drone launched by Russian troops fell on the town of Ochakiv, damaging infrastructure, Governor Vitalii Kim said on Telegram.

Mykolaiv Oblast’s air defenses shot down a total of four Russian drones overnight, according to Kim.

Two civilians were injured, and a house was damaged when Russia shelled the village of Striletska Pushkarka in Sumy Oblast, the Ukrainian military’s Northern Operational Command said on Facebook.