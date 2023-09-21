Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: 5 injured in Russian attack on Cherkasy

by Kateryna Ilnytska September 21, 2023 7:56 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a mass missile attack against Ukraine in the morning of Sept. 21, targeting a regional center of Cherkasy among other cities.

Air defense was active in the oblast from 4 a.m. local time until almost 7 a.m. As a result of the air defense operation, debris fell in the central part of the city.

A social infrastructure site was damaged in the attack. Five people were injured, and at least one more person remains under the rubble, regional Governor Ihor Taburets said via his official Telegram channel.

