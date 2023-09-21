Governor: 5 injured in Russian attack on Cherkasy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a mass missile attack against Ukraine in the morning of Sept. 21, targeting a regional center of Cherkasy among other cities.

Air defense was active in the oblast from 4 a.m. local time until almost 7 a.m. As a result of the air defense operation, debris fell in the central part of the city.

A social infrastructure site was damaged in the attack. Five people were injured, and at least one more person remains under the rubble, regional Governor Ihor Taburets said via his official Telegram channel.