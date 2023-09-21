Mayor: 7 injured following Russian attack on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said via his official Telegram channel that an 18-year-old and a 9-year-old girl were taken to the hospital after Russia unleashed a missile attack against Kyiv in the early hours of Sept. 21. Five others were reported wounded in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district after debris caused a fire at a gas station and shattered windows in the nearby two-story building.

Air defense was at work in the capital from 4 a.m. till 6:40 a.m. local time. Air raid alert was active in all Ukrainian oblasts.

Several explosions were also heard in the city's Holosiivskyi districts, and first responders have been also dispatched to Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Earlier, the Air Force warned that Russia had launched cruise missiles toward Kyiv Oblast and other regions.

Explosions were also reported in Kharkiv and Rivne.