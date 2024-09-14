3 killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack killed three civilians in the Huliaipole community, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Sept. 14.

Fedorov said in a statement on social media that Russian forces struck the territory of an agricultural enterprise, without specifying the type of weapon used.

All three victims were the enterprise's employees, he added.

The front-line community of Huliaipole has about 20,000 residents. It has been subjected to constant attacks from Russian positions in the south over the course of the full-scale Russian invasion. The town lies less than 10 kilometers north of the front line and some 90 kilometers (56 miles) southeast of the regional center, Zaporizhzhia.

Fedorov reported earlier that Huliaipole was attacked with artillery and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) of different modifications over the past day.

