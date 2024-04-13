Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Governor: Russian attack injures 2 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Alexander Khrebet April 13, 2024 10:53 PM 2 min read
A fireman extinguishing the fire at a destroyed house in Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast following Russian attack against the front-line town on April 13, 2024. (Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
Russian attacks injured two civilians in Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on April 13.

The front-line town of Huliaipole has been subjected to constant attacks from Russian positions in the south. The town lies less than 10 kilometers north of the front line and some 90 kilometers (56 miles) southeast of the regional center, Zaporizhzhia.

Fedorov said Russian forces shelled the town, without specifying the type of artillery used.

The two civilians injured when the Russian shelling hit their home have been hospitalized.

The attack also damaged a house and outbuildings, according to the governor.

Russian forces may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, aiming to capture more land in Ukraine's partially-occupied regions, including Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, the Financial Times reported on April 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.

As crucial military aid for Ukraine remains stalled in the U.S. Congress, outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian forces are struggling to repel intensifying Russian offensives in several directions.

Both foreign and Ukrainian officials have said the lack of U.S. aid has begun to hurt Ukraine's position on the battlefield and warned that the situation could worsen without a new infusion of military assistance.

IAEA chief warns about ‘major escalation’ amid Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant attacks
The recent attacks on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) marked a “major escalation” in nuclear safety danger in Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi told the IAEA’s Board of Governors on April 11.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Alexander Khrebet
