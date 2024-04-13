Governor: Russian attack injures 2 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks injured two civilians in Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on April 13.

The front-line town of Huliaipole has been subjected to constant attacks from Russian positions in the south. The town lies less than 10 kilometers north of the front line and some 90 kilometers (56 miles) southeast of the regional center, Zaporizhzhia.

Fedorov said Russian forces shelled the town, without specifying the type of artillery used.

The two civilians injured when the Russian shelling hit their home have been hospitalized.

The attack also damaged a house and outbuildings, according to the governor.

Russian forces may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, aiming to capture more land in Ukraine's partially-occupied regions, including Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, the Financial Times reported on April 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.

As crucial military aid for Ukraine remains stalled in the U.S. Congress, outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian forces are struggling to repel intensifying Russian offensives in several directions.

Both foreign and Ukrainian officials have said the lack of U.S. aid has begun to hurt Ukraine's position on the battlefield and warned that the situation could worsen without a new infusion of military assistance.