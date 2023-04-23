Governor: 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces on April 23 shelled the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerka community in Kherson Oblast, injuring two civilians, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

An 85-year-old woman was injured in the head and chest, and a 57-year-old woman was injured in one of her arms, according to the governor.

All injured people have been hospitalized in the regional capital.

A local school and 25 houses were damaged, Prokudin said.

According to Ukraine’s Southern Command, Russian forces have shelled at least five settlements in Kherson Oblast 56 times over the past day, injuring one civilian in Kherson.

Ukraine's forces liberated the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital, in November 2022.

Since Russian troops fled to the east bank, they have shelled Kherson and the west bank daily.