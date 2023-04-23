Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military: Russia strikes Kherson Oblast with 4 Su-35 jets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2023 4:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have conducted airstrikes against Kherson Oblast using four Su-35 fighter jets over the part day, Ukraine's Southern Command said on April 23.

The jets dropped five KAB-500 guided bombs, damaging houses, the military said.

No casualties were reported.

In addition, Russian forces shelled at least five settlements in the region 56 times, injuring one civilian in the regional capital, the military said.

Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk on April 23 asked for "patience" on reports of a possible Ukrainian advance on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Humeniuk's comments come a day after the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a U.S.-based think-tank analyzing Russia’s war, reported Ukraine had taken new positions on the east bank north of Oleshky.

"The conditions of a military operation require silence until it is safe enough for our military," Humeniuk said, adding she could not confirm or reject the ISW's report.

The ISW said it had seen trustworthy geolocated footage of Ukrainian forces’ positions on the east bank of the Dnipro River for the first time. The report also said Ukraine appears to have made some advance north of Oleshky and west of Dachi settlements in Kherson Oblast.

The reports of a possible Ukrainian advance in the south come nearly six months after Ukraine liberated Kherson and the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022. Russian troops have fled to the east bank.

Ever since, Kherson and the west bank of the Dnipro River is subjected to daily Russian attacks.


Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.