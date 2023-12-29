Skip to content
Governor: 4 killed, 10 injured in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

by Daria Shulzhenko December 29, 2023 12:52 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian Dec. 29 nationwide missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. (Yurii Malashko/Telegram)
Russia's Dec. 29 nationwide missile attack killed four people and injured at least 10 in Zaporizhzhia, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Overnight, Russia launched a mass drone and missile attack, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions.

In Zaporizhzhia, several industrial facilities were targeted. One missile struck an “open area,” while another destroyed a private house, according to Malashko. One woman was killed, he said.

"The explosive blast and debris damaged multi-story buildings in one of the districts of the regional center," he wrote on Telegram, adding that people might be under the rubble of one of the damaged buildings.

Air defense forces downed one missile near Zaporizhzhia, Malashko said.

Apart from Zaporizhzhia, civilian casualties were also reported in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa and Kharkiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched around 110 missiles to attack Ukraine on Dec. 29.

Zelensky says Russia launched 110 missiles at Ukraine, deaths reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
