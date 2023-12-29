Governor: 4 killed, 10 injured in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Dec. 29 nationwide missile attack killed four people and injured at least 10 in Zaporizhzhia, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Overnight, Russia launched a mass drone and missile attack, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions.

In Zaporizhzhia, several industrial facilities were targeted. One missile struck an “open area,” while another destroyed a private house, according to Malashko. One woman was killed, he said.

"The explosive blast and debris damaged multi-story buildings in one of the districts of the regional center," he wrote on Telegram, adding that people might be under the rubble of one of the damaged buildings.

The aftermath of the Russian Dec. 29 nationwide missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. (Yurii Malashko/Telegram)

Air defense forces downed one missile near Zaporizhzhia, Malashko said.

Apart from Zaporizhzhia, civilian casualties were also reported in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa and Kharkiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched around 110 missiles to attack Ukraine on Dec. 29.