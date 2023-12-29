Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Dec. 29 nationwide missile attack killed one person and injured 21 in Kyiv, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Russia unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles overnight, targeting multiple regions across Ukraine.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.

According to him, Ukraine’s air defense downed over 30 air targets in the capital.

At the same time, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that "four people have been rescued from the wreckage of a warehouse in the Shevchenkivskyi district."

At 10:36, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that 10 people remained under the rubble of a warehouse in Kyiv's Podilskyi district.

Popko reported that the latest strike was "one of the most massive air strikes" on Ukraine ever. President Volodymyr Zelenksy said Russia attacked Ukraine with around 110 missiles.

According to Popko, the air raid alert lasted for about five hours in total in Kyiv, while Russia targeted the capital with "dozens of missiles of various types, approaching the city in waves from different directions."

The rescue operation in Kyiv is ongoing.

Civilian casualties were also reported in other cities across Ukraine, including Dnipro, Lviv and Odesa.