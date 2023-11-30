Skip to content
Media: SBU searches Ternopil Oblast monastery over pro-Russian propaganda

by Martin Fornusek November 30, 2023 11:10 AM 1 min read
The Pochaiv monastery in Ternopil Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 25, 2019. (Wikipedia/Aniskov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has been conducting searches on Nov. 30 in the Pochaiv Monastery in Ternopil Oblast over suspected dissemination of pro-Russian ideology, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a law enforcement source.

SBU officers reportedly arrived at the monastery of the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the morning. Ukrainska Pravda's source said that representatives of the monastery are suspected of spreading pro-Russian ideology.

The SBU spokesperson in Ternopil Oblast did not explicitly confirm the report for the Kyiv Independent but said that official information would soon be made public.

The dominant landmark of the city of Pochaiv, the monastery has long been a major religious center for numerous Christian denominations of Western Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate is subordinate to the Russian church and is not to be confused with the autocephalous (autonomous) Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Ukraine has accused the Moscow Patriarchate's representatives in Ukraine of serving as the Kremlin's propaganda arm in the war. Some "rank-and-file" clergymen have also been convicted of directly assisting Russian troops.

A priest of the Moscow-linked church was arrested by the SBU on Nov. 21 for allegedly spreading pro-Russian propaganda during sermons.

Author: Martin Fornusek
6:57 PM

Russian drone kills 2 civilians in Sumy Oblast.

At least two civilians died of injuries after a Russian Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 1, according to the regional military administration and the regional police.
5:53 PM

Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv Oblast.

One man was reported killed by fragments. Artillery and Uragan rockets struck residential areas, including a five-story building. Authorities also posted images of what looked like damaged private homes.
9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
