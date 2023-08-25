Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Government dismisses head of State Emergency Service

by Sofiya Tryzub-Cook August 25, 2023 2:06 PM 1 min read
The government has dismissed Serhiy Kruk from his post as head of the State Emergency Service, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced on Aug. 25 on Telegram.

In the interim, the responsibilities of the State Emergency Service head will be temporarily taken over by the deputy head Volodymyr Demchuk.

This decision follows the completion of an internal audit. According to Klymenko, additional personnel decisions will be made based on its results.

Earlier in August, five State Emergency Service officials suspected in the case of the Brovary helicopter crash that killed Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky in January were detained without bail.

The officials were earlier charged with safety violations and negligence that led to the helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of 15 people.

Explainer: What we know about helicopter crash that killed children, top officials
In the morning on Jan. 18, a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s Interior Ministry top officials crashed next to a kindergarten and an apartment building in Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv, claiming the lives of 14 people, including all 10 people onboard. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky was the mos…
Author: Sofiya Tryzub-Cook
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.