Government dismisses head of State Emergency Service

The government has dismissed Serhiy Kruk from his post as head of the State Emergency Service, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced on Aug. 25 on Telegram.

In the interim, the responsibilities of the State Emergency Service head will be temporarily taken over by the deputy head Volodymyr Demchuk.

This decision follows the completion of an internal audit. According to Klymenko, additional personnel decisions will be made based on its results.

Earlier in August, five State Emergency Service officials suspected in the case of the Brovary helicopter crash that killed Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky in January were detained without bail.

The officials were earlier charged with safety violations and negligence that led to the helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of 15 people.