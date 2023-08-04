Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Court orders arrest of suspects in Brovary helicopter crash case

by Dinara Khalilova August 4, 2023 8:47 PM 3 min read
Firefighters work at the site of a deadly helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, on Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pechersk Court in Kyiv imposed restrictive measures on five State Emergency Service officials suspected in the case of the Brovary helicopter crash that killed Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky in January.

The head of the Emergency Service's Department of Aviation and Air Search and Rescue, its acting commander, the aviation squadron commander, and the deputy commander for flight training will be detained without bail.

Meanwhile, the head of the flight safety service of the Special Aviation unit from Nizhyn, Chernihiv Oblast, will be put under 24-hour house arrest.

According to the Suspilne news outlet, the pre-trial measures were imposed on all the suspects for the next two months. Department head Ivan Korobka and another Emergency Service official Oleh Ivanov told journalists they disagreed with the court's decision and would file appeals.

The officials were earlier charged with safety violations and negligence that allegedly led to the helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of 15 people.

On Jan. 18, a helicopter carrying Ukraine's Interior Ministry top officials crashed next to a kindergarten and an apartment building in Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv.

All 10 people on board were killed, including Monastyrsky, his deputy Yevhen Yenin, and the ministry's secretary Yurii Lubkovych. On the ground, four women and a child were also killed, while some 31 people, including 13 children, were wounded.

The State Bureau of Investigation discovered that Interior Ministry officials had been traveling to Kharkiv and Dnipro oblasts on a helicopter intended exclusively for emergency situations in Kyiv Oblast. The helicopter had to fly at an extremely low altitude due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility.

The crew did not have appropriate permits to fly in such weather, and the commander was not provided with data on meteorological conditions before the flight, according to the investigation. The flight safety also failed to cancel the trip despite the dangerous weather conditions.

However, Korobka told Suspilne that all actions and decisions during the flight occurred in accordance with the "guiding documents," and the crew level allowed to transport the ministry's management team.

"I am accused of making baseless decisions on the flight, which resulted in the disaster. I do not agree with this," he said, adding that the weather was okay for flying.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

