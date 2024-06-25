Skip to content
Cabinet approves dismissal of Vinnytsia Oblast governor

by Kateryna Denisova June 25, 2024 6:22 PM 1 min read
Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhii Borzov. (Serhii Borzov/Facebook)
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Serhii Borzov, Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's representative in parliament, announced on June 25.

Melnychuk did not provide a reason for the dismissal. According to Borzov, he had to resign due to health reasons.

"I ask you not to waste time on any manipulations. A lot has been done during my tenure and there is a result," Borzov wrote on Facebook.

Borzov's dismissal has yet to be approved by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Borzov became the governor of Vinnytsia Oblast, which is located in central Ukraine, in June 2020. Prior to that, since 2019 he had been head of the State Affairs Directorate, an agency that provides material and technical support to the president, Cabinet and parliament.

The Nashi Hroshi investigative media project reported in 2016 that the State Affairs Directorate provided Borzov with a free apartment in the Pechersk district of Kyiv worth Hr 10 million ($246,000).

Author: Kateryna Denisova
