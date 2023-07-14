Government appoints new head of National Police

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ivan Vyhivskyi as the chief of the National Police, the Ukrainian government’s press service said on July 14.

Vyhivskyi has served as National Police’s acting head since Jan. 20. The former police chief, Ihor Klymenko, replaced Denys Monastyrsky as Interior Minister after Monastyrky’s death in a helicopter crash.

Vyhivskyi has worked in law enforcement since 1999. He held leading positions in National Police departments in Mykolaiv and Poltava oblasts before heading the Kyiv police in 2021.

On Jan. 18, a helicopter carrying Ukraine’s Interior Ministry top officials crashed next to a kindergarten and an apartment building in Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv, claiming the lives of 14 people, including all ten people onboard.

Monastyrsky was the most senior Ukrainian official killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. His first deputy, Yevhen Yenin, also died in the crash.