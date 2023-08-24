Government allocates $124 million towards reconstruction efforts on Kakhovka Hydroelectric Plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government allocated Hr 4.6 billion ($124 million) towards reconstruction measures of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration reported on Aug. 23. Nearly 32% of the funds were spent on "financing the works and paying compensation to the victims."

Around Hr 1.3 billion ($35 million) has been allocated to the reconstruction of damaged and destroyed homes in the zone of the Russian attack. According to the Ministry, "people in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions will have the resources to repair their homes before winter" as a result of these newly distributed funds.

Assignments for compensation among residents of the Kherson and Mykolaiv who lost crops in the resulting floods is reportedly ongoing. More than 340 applications have been submitted and payments of Hr 2.7 million have been established.

Last month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the Ukrainian government approved a resolution to begin reconstruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

Shmyhal explained that the project will take place in two stages, lasting two years. "At the first stage, we will design all engineering structures, prepare the necessary base for restoration. The second stage will begin after the de-occupation of the territories where the HPP is located. This involves actual construction work."

The dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, was destroyed on the morning of June 6, 2023, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.