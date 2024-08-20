Skip to content
News Feed, IRIS-T, Germany, Ukraine, Air defense, War
Germany will deliver 4 more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine before end of 2024

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 20, 2024 3:23 PM 2 min read
German soldiers stand next to an Iris-T air defense system on display at the 2024 ILA Berlin Air Show on June 5, 2024, in Schoenefeld, Germany. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Germany will provide Ukraine with four additional IRIS-T air defense systems of different ranges by the end of the year, government spokesperson Wolfgang Buchner said on Aug. 19.

Recent media reports said that the German Finance Ministry is not planning to approve additional aid to Ukraine as part of budgetary savings this year. Both Kyiv and Berlin refuted that Germany would be cutting military aid to Ukraine.

Buchner said that the latest pledged aid was evidence that "there is no message from the government that support (for Ukraine) will be reduced or limited in some other way."

Beyond the IRIS-T systems, Germany will also deliver 10 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, 16 self-propelled howitzers, ten Leopard main battle tanks, drones, and thousands of rounds of artillery and tank ammunition.

Buchner also said that in 2025, Germany would deliver 20 self-propelled howitzers, 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 37 Leopard main battle tanks, five Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, six additional IRIS-T systems, and thousands of additional artillery rounds and ammunition.

The type of Leopard tanks Germany would provide were not specified.

The previous day, Germany said it had provided Ukraine with an IRIS-T system and other military equipment.

It was the third IRIS-T SLS battery Germany has delivered to Kyiv. The SLS is a short-range variant with an operational range of 12 kilometers (7.5 miles).

Berlin also said it had provided four medium-range IRIS-T SLM versions, which can fire missiles as far as 40 kilometers (25 miles).

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry says reports on Germany halting military aid are ‘manipulation’
“The reports that Germany is allegedly stopping military aid to Ukraine are incorrect,” Heorhy Tykhyi, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, told Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform. “This is the same kind of manipulation as the previous reports about halving aid for the next year.”
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 4.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 19, injuring four civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 69 separate attacks on the region.
