Ukraine to receive additional 68 Patriot missiles from German-led initiative, German defense minister says

Berlin will send an additional 68 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany, on June 11.

While 32 missiles have already been sent over the past two days, an additional 68 will be delivered in the coming weeks.

The decision comes as Ukraine faces increased Russian attacks on its population centers and infrastructure.

Pistorius emphasized the urgency of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, referencing his recent visit to Odesa, where he observed the devastating effects of Russian missile strikes. He also unveiled an aid package valued at 500 million euros ($542 million).

"After I saw how critical Ukraine's air defense is for its survival, today (June 11) I have the pleasure to announce the delivery of a significant number of Patriot interceptors – one hundred," Pistorius said.

The Patriot missiles will be provided in collaboration with Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway as part of a German-led initiative launched in April to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities. This initiative has garnered support from several countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, and Norway.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier in the day announced that Berlin will transfer its third Patriot air defense system, as well as IRIS-T and Gepard anti-aircraft systems, missiles, and ammunition, to Ukraine "in the coming weeks and months."