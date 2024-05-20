Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Ramstein summit, Germany, Air defense, Russia, Kharkiv offensive
Several countries support Germany's initiative to find air defense equipment for Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 21, 2024 1:02 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of a mobile air defense unit of the 117th Mechanized Brigade wait for potential air threats at a position in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on April 6, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A number of countries backed Germany's initiative to find air defense equipment for Kyiv at the 22nd Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) on May 20.

The initiative to find air defense systems for Ukraine will be funded by Belgium, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands, and Norway, Germany's Defense Ministry said in its post on X (formerly Twitter).

Other countries, including, Belgium, France, the U.K., Lithuania, Romania, Spain, the United States have promised to help with "equipment and missiles"while and Latvia has expressed a desire to join the initiative.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivered the opening remarks at the summit, emphasizing that the new Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast has added to the urgency of the West's support for Ukraine.

The summit includes defense ministers and officials from nearly 50 countries to continue coordinating military support for Ukraine.

Austin described the ongoing defense against the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast as a "hard and dangerous fight." He added that it "just underscores the importance" of the summit. The secretary concluded that "the weeks and months again are crucial" and urged Ukraine's Western allies to increase their support.

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Every Western decision is late by a year, says Zelensky.

Western partners have been deliberating key decisions on military assistance for Ukraine for "too long," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 20 in an interview with Reuters. The president described the delivery of aid, particularly badly needed air defense, as "one big step forward, but before that, two steps back."
