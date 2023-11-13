Germany to provide Ukraine with 2 more IRIS-T air defense systems

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will deliver two more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, Germany's ambassador to Ukraine, said at the Formula for Ukrainian Success forum on Nov. 12, cited by Ukrinform.

The German government previously announced on Oct. 27 that it had provided Ukraine with an IRIS-T SLM air defense system, as well as missiles.

An additional four IRIS-T systems were delivered earlier.

There are two variants – the SLM which has a range of up to 40 kilometers, and their shorter-range SLS counterparts can reach targets 12 kilometers away.

It is unclear which variant Jaeger was referring to on Nov. 12.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Nov. 12 that Ukraine's air defense had become much stronger than they were the previous year thanks to systems, including the IRIS-T, provided by Ukraine's allies.

Jaeger echoed the sentiment, saying that Germany "consider(s) it very important that this winter passes without outages" in Ukraine.