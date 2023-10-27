Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Germany delivers IRIS-T air defense system, other aid to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek October 27, 2023 6:27 PM 1 min read
An Iris-T SLM missile defense system stands on the premises of Diehl Defense in Überlingen, Germany, on May 26, 2023. (Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has handed over an IRIS-T SLM air defense system, IRIS-T SLS missiles, 5,000 155mm artillery shells, and other defense assistance as part of its latest aid deliveries to Ukraine, the German government said on Oct. 27.

The delivery further included four armored personnel carriers, eight VECTOR reconnaissance drones, a TRML-4D aerial radar, four ground radars, five unmanned surface ships, and six border guard vehicles.

Ammunition for MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems, four tractors with semi-trailers, and 10,000 safety glasses were also included, Berlin said.

Advanced Western air defenses represent a crucial aid for Ukraine ahead of the coming winter. Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia is likely to intensify its strikes against the country's energy infrastructure in the following months.

Previously, Germany transferred two IRIS-T SLS systems to Ukraine in August, in addition to two SLM versions delivered in April this year and in October 2022.

SLM variants have a range of up to 40 kilometers, while their shorter-range SLS counterparts can reach targets 12 kilometers away.

Shmyhal: Rheinmetall to open joint Ukrainian-German facility in Ukraine
German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will join forces with Ukraine’s state-owned defense company Ukroboronprom to repair and maintain Western-produced military vehicles and ultimately to produce them domestically in Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 24.
Author: Martin Fornusek
