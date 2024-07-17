Skip to content
'We're forcing everyone away,' Trump says on Russia sanctions

by Nate Ostiller July 17, 2024 12:21 PM 2 min read
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at in Milwaukee, U.S., on July 15, 2024. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

When asked if the easing of sanctions on Russia would be part of a potential peace plan, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said that he "doesn't love sanctions" in an interview with Bloomberg published on July 16.

As is often the case with Trump, he did not directly answer the question about potentially easing sanctions, but instead spoke about the subject generally.

"So what we're doing with sanctions is we're forcing everyone away from us. So I don't love sanctions," Trump said.

"I found them very useful with Iran, but I didn't even need sanctions with Iran so much. I told China that, and Russia is in a similar position," he added.

Trump has repeatedly promised to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine within 24 hours if elected but has not publicly elaborated on how he plans to do so. One plan reportedly involves ceding territory to Russia.

Senator J.D. Vance, who was recently chosen as Trump's running mate, is thought to be an even more outspoken opponent of U.S. support for Ukraine, and has openly endorsed territorial concessions as part of a potential peace deal.

The former president then quickly pivoted to bashing President Joe Biden and giving a long, winding answer on tariffs and economic relations with China.

Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out his conditions for a ceasefire in June, which included the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the end to Ukraine's NATO ambitions, and the cessation of Western sanctions against Russia.

Trump was sometimes hesitant to impose sanctions on Russia while president, citing a desire to improve relations with the country.

But his rhetoric often did not match the actions of the administration, which introduced dozens of sanctions while he was in office.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

6:35 AM

Medvedev says Ukraine's NATO membership would lead to war.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev сlaimed that Ukraine joining NATO would be viewed as a declaration of war against Moscow. "The actions that Russia's opponents have been taking against us for years, expanding the alliance ... take NATO to the point of no return," Medvedev was quoted as saying.
