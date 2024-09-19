The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Ukraine, Foreign assistance, European Union
Edit post

Germany plans additional $445 million in aid for Ukraine in 2024, AFP reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 20, 2024 1:52 AM 2 min read
The flag of Germany in an undated photo. For illustrative purposes. (Gallup Pix/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Despite reporting in August by the German media outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) that Berlin was not planning to approve additional aid to Kyiv this year, a German Finance Ministry document showed an additional 400 million euros ($445 million) in additional support earmarked for Ukraine, AFP reported on Sept. 19, citing the document in question.

According to the document — a letter to the parliamentary budget committee — additional funds are needed to "fulfill the German government's support commitments to the Ukrainian armed forces."

The funds are required to provide military support, such as drones and air defense equipment "without delay," to bolster Ukraine on the battlefield for the remainder of 2024.

Reuters reported in May, citing an unnamed source, that Berlin planned to up its military aid to Ukraine by another 3.8 billion euros ($4.13 billion) in 2024. However, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' request was not approved by the Finance Ministry, according to FAZ.

Initially a hesitant partner, Germany has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S. Berlin will provide Kyiv with around 8 billion euros ($8.8 billion) this year, but the aid will be reportedly cut by half — to 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) — in 2025.

Berlin had been hoping that the shortfall in assistance would be made up by Ukraine receiving $50 billion in profits from frozen Russian assets. However, Hungary has caused delays in the U.S.'s procedural involvement in the assets scheme.  

In addition to budgetary concerns, "anti-war" parties that oppose aid to Ukraine on the right and left made gains in regional elections on Sept. 1, causing political complications for Germany's commitment to support Ukraine.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), as of June 2024, Germany has allocated 14.7 billion euros ($16.4 billion) in support for Ukraine.

US Ambassador Brink: ‘We have some sense of contours of Zelensky’s victory plan’
The Kyiv Independent spoke with the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Sept. 19 on the sidelines of the National Media Talk, an annual journalism conference held in Kyiv, and supported by USAID and Internews. The following is the transcript of the interview: The Kyiv Independent: Thank yo…
The Kyiv IndependentOlga Rudenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:06 PM

Bulgaria to ask EU to suspend egg imports from Ukraine.

"When the import of a certain type of product or commodity — vegetables, meat, eggs — reaches certain limits that the European Commission has outlined in advance, then we can activate the mechanism of banning their import. We are currently doing this in terms of eggs," Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Georgi Takhov said.
9:01 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden, Harris in White House on Sept. 26.

"The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
5:00 PM

Polish FM reportedly suggests UN mandate and referendum in Crimea.

"We could put it under a U.N. mandate with a mission to prepare a fair referendum after checking who the legal residents are and so on... And we could postpone it for 20 years," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski suggested as one possible option, according to Interfax-Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.