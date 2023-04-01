Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

German defense minister: NATO countries to send total of 160 tanks to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2023 4:30 PM 2 min read
The U.S. Abrams tanks and the German Leopard used by the Polish army are seen at the training ground in Nowa Deba, Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Poland, on Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO countries plan to send two battalions of German Leopard-2 battle tanks and four battalions of Leopard-1 tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told Die Welt.

The 160 tanks account for roughly half the 300 tanks requested by Ukraine for its expected spring/summer counteroffensive.

Pistorius said that Poland, together with the allies, would send two battalions of Leopard-2 to Kyiv for a total of 60 tanks.

Four battalions of 100 Leopard-1 tanks could be delivered by the end of the year, he said.

“I do not see a scenario in which it would be possible to send additional Leopards to Ukraine beyond what was announced. Our reserves, like those of other countries, are limited,” he said.

Leopard 2 battle tanks promised for Ukraine by Germany are to be delivered in early April, Pistorius said on Jan. 26, cited by Deutsche Welle.

Pistorius said on Feb. 26 that NATO could likely provide Ukraine with 62 German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

The minister added at the time that overall, Ukraine's Western partners would theoretically be capable of handing over 300 tanks, as requested by Kyiv, contradicting a statement on Feb. 15 saying Western allies will not be able to supply Ukraine with two entire battalions of Leopard 2 tanks previously promised.

However, Pistorius doubted that Germany would approve additional Leopard 2 deliveries, as the country's industry must first replace the tanks in Germany's stocks.

Can Ukraine maintain and optimally use its modern Western tanks?
Future Ukrainian counterattacks using modern Western combat vehicles are being discussed everywhere, from Washington news conferences to Ukrainian military expert circles. Ukraine hopes to receive up to two brigades of tanks, on top of many infantry vehicles from Western allies. But there are two m…
Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.